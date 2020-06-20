Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Switzerland to lift most coronavirus restrictions, allow events of up to 1,000 people
Switzerland to lift most coronavirus restrictions, allow events of up to 1,000 people

Switzerland to lift most coronavirus restrictions, allow events of up to 1,000 people

Europe 2020-06-20, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Switzerland will allow events of up to 1,000 people starting next week, the government announced on Friday. “As of Monday, June 22, the measures put in place to tackle the coronavirus will for the most part be lifted. Only the ban on large-scale events will remain in place until the end of August,” a government statement said.

More than 31,000 people have tested positive for the virus and 1,680 have died in Switzerland since the first case was reported in late February.

New cases have dwindled to a few dozen per day, allowing Switzerland to reopen schools, shops and borders with fellow member states of the Schengen passport-free travel zone. However, the economy, like many others, is in a sharp recession.

Citing scientific data and experience from managing the first Covid-19 wave, “the current situation is no longer comparable to the situation at the beginning of the year,” the government said.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Blast in Sindh’s Ghotki kills three

GHOTKI: At least two Rangers personnel and one civilian lost their lives when a blast took place... more»

Switzerland to lift most coronavirus restrictions, allow events of up to 1,000 people

Switzerland will allow events of up to 1,000 people starting next week, the government announced... more»

EU leaders disagree over rescue package

EU leaders have failed to agree on a €750bn (£676bn; $840bn) recovery fund for the coronavirus... more»

Indian forces kill eight rebels in Kashmir gunfights

Indian forces have killed eight fighters in Indian-administered Kashmir, including two who hid in... more»

Kashmir’s Pashmina: India-China Himalayan standoff deadly for cashmere herds

Antagonisms between Indian and Chinese troops high in the Himalayas are taking a dire toll on... more»

Police op underway in Dijon, France after days of street skirmishes between Chechen and Maghreb gangs

French police are conducting an operation in the city of Dijon, which has seen several nights of... more»

China ‘deplores’ US sanctions bill on Uyghur crackdown

ANKARA: China on Thursday said it “strongly deplores” a sanctions bill signed by the US... more»

Pakistan Court: MQM founder Altaf Hussain ordered the killing of Dr Imran Farooq in UK

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday ruled that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)... more»

US Supreme Court rules against Trump in ‘capricious’ DACA case

The US Supreme Court on Thursday dealt US President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline... more»

Merkel warns of ‘permanent deep rift’ in Europe over COVID-19 response

German chancellor Angela Merkel called for solidarity and cooperation within the European Union... more»

Search

Back to Top