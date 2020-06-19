Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none

On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-06-19, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

India and China have agreed to deal with the “serious matter” triggered by the violent clash between border troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday in a “just” manner, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“Both sides (India and China have) agreed to deal with the serious matter caused by the conflict at the Valley in a just manner, jointly observe the commander level talks consensus and deescalate the tensions as soon as possible and safeguard the peace and tranquility,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said at the regular ministry briefing on Thursday.

Zhao took six questions on the border incident but managed to skirt it all by repeating statements and not revealing China’s casualty figures.

He declined to respond to queries on reports of China building a dam on the Galwan river at the Sino-Indian border to obstruct its flow.

To a question on whether the confrontation started when the Indian troops arrived to demolish structures set up by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Zhao reiterated China’s allegation, squarely blaming the Indian troops for the incident.

“The right and wrong of this case is very clear and responsibility doesn’t lie with the Chinese side,” he said, adding that China has provided the details of the case.

Twenty Indian Army soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Beijing hasn’t revealed the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) casualty numbers though China’s government-controlled official media has acknowledged it without mentioning numbers.

Zhao reiterated Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s statement, which was issued after he had a telephone conversation with India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The Indian minister conveyed India’s protest in “strongest terms” to Beijing and said the unprecedented development will have “serious impact” on the bilateral ties. He asked the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement in New Delhi.

Separately on Thursday, Hua Chunying, director general of the Chinese foreign ministry’s information department, said India must not underestimate its firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

“India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty,” Hua tweeted.

“Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley and other areas of eastern Ladakh for the last five weeks, since May, including in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan Court: MQM founder Altaf Hussain ordered the killing of Dr Imran Farooq in UK

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday ruled that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)... more»

Merkel warns of ‘permanent deep rift’ in Europe over COVID-19 response

German chancellor Angela Merkel called for solidarity and cooperation within the European Union... more»

‘Unacceptable threat’ and ‘provocation’: European nations fume after US pulls out of talks on global digital tax

European nations have blasted Washington’s decision to pull out of talks on a major overhaul to... more»

On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none

India and China have agreed to deal with the “serious matter” triggered by the violent clash... more»

Turkish official refutes claims of harassment toward French warship

ANKARA: A senior Turkish military official has refuted claims that a Turkish navy had harassed a... more»

EU top court rules Hungary limits on foreign-funded NGOs in breach of EU law

Judges at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) have ruled that the Hungarian government is breaking... more»

Pressure on Italy to scrap planned arms deal with Egypt

The Italian government is facing increasing calls to scrap a major arms deal with Egypt after... more»

Fists, stones and clubs: China and India’s brutal high altitude, low-tech battle

India and China’s militaries have some of the world’s most sophisticated modern... more»

China says it does not want to see any more clashes on border with India

China said on Wednesday it does not want to see any more clashes on the border with India... more»

Boris Johnson in minor CAR CRASH outside parliament after protester runs in front of convoy

Boris Johnson escaped injury after being involved in a car accident outside Westminster when a... more»

Search

Back to Top