EU top team to hold a debate on racism, announces Von der Leyen

EU top team to hold a debate on racism, announces Von der Leyen

Europe 2020-06-18
Senior figures within the EU will have a debate on racism next week as George Floyd’s death continues to resonate on the continent.

It was announced by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday and will be held with all her other European commissioners.

“Because each of us has a role to play,” she said. “This starts with examining ourselves, our unconscious biases and the privileges that we take for granted.”

According to the European Network Against Racism, around 10% of Europeans are from ethnic minority backgrounds, but just 28 MEPs represent those backgrounds out of 705 overall.

All of the EU’s top jobs are held by white people. In more than 60 years there has never been a non-white EU commissioner.

“Why are members of ethnic and religious minorities underrepresented in political, social, and economic institutions and overrepresented in poverty, illness and law enforcement statistics?” asked von der Leyen.

“I want to get to the bottom of these questions,” she told commissioners, as she announced the debate to be held next week.

“We must listen to many of our citizens when they say that we’ve let racism happen for far too long,” she added.

“The Black Lives Matter protests that started in the US resonated with Europeans who are demanding justice and an end to racial inequality.”

There have been widespread protests across Europe and calls for racial justice, with protesters taking aim at the monuments that celebrate controversial figures from Europe’s colonial past, such as King Leopold II, as well as the current injustices minorities in Europe say they face.__EuroNews

