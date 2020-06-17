Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / No defunding: Trump’s police executive order to ban chokeholds, urge safer policing
No defunding: Trump’s police executive order to ban chokeholds, urge safer policing

No defunding: Trump’s police executive order to ban chokeholds, urge safer policing

International 2020-06-17, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order urging police departments across the country to “adopt the highest professional standards,” including increased use-of-force training and a partial ban on chokeholds.

Trump announced the order at the White House on Tuesday, after meeting with several Black Lives Matter families. It would ban chokeholds – except for when the police officer’s life is at risk – and prioritize federal funding to departments that meet high standards on use of force and de-escalation training.

Police would also be encouraged to use new nonlethal weapons, and share reports on officer discipline. More funds will be allocated to social workers to support police in dealing with the homeless, drug addicts and mentally ill persons.

“I strongly oppose the dangerous efforts to defund… and dismantle our police departments,” Trump said, adding that reducing crime and increasing standards are not mutually exclusive.

Without police, there is chaos.

He also denounced the violence that protests against last month’s killing of George Floyd in Minnesota escalated into, and spread nationwide.

“There will be no more looting or arson,” Trump said. “Violence and destruction will not be tolerated.” The looters, he said, are not fighting for a cause.

Initial protests over Floyd’s death quickly escalated into demands to abolish the police, racial reparations and campaigns to tear down monuments, all of which Trump has opposed.

“We must build on our heritage, not tear it down,” he said.

Legislative solutions may follow the executive order, Trump hinted in a nod to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), who has been working on a sweeping police reform proposal that would codify into law some of the order’s elements such as reporting and training requirements.

Trump noted that a number of police unions and professional associations have endorsed his executive action, including federal officers, police chiefs, county sheriffs, district attorneys, the Fraternal Order of the Police and the Sergeants Benevolent Association, among others.

“Americans can achieve anything when we work together as one national family,” the president said, pointing out the rapid economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. __RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Vienna police fine man €500 for ‘massive intestinal wind’

Breaking wind in public may be a social taboo, but it’s not often that people face financial... more»

‘We cared for Covid-19 patients, who will care for us?’

PARIS: At the peak of the Covid-19 crisis in France, 29-year-old nurse Justine Debrie volunteered... more»

UN chief asks India to end torture, use of pellet guns against children in IOJ&K

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the continued use of pellet... more»

20 Indian troops killed in skirmish with Chinese soldiers at Ladakh: report

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh as tensions brew with China... more»

No defunding: Trump’s police executive order to ban chokeholds, urge safer policing

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order urging police departments across the... more»

Coronavirus drug breakthrough: Dexamethasone is first drug to reduce COVID-19 death rate

A low-cost synthetic steroid has been found to reduce COVID-19 deaths by up to a third in what is... more»

EU: Air passengers ‘halved’ in March amid virus

The number of air passengers “at least halved” in March, when the novel coronavirus peaked,... more»

2 Indian soldiers and 1 officer killed in clashes on Chinese border – New Delhi

Three Indian soldiers have died in a skirmish along the border with China, New Delhi has said.... more»

Kashmir: 3 Militants Killed In Ongoing Shopian Gunfight; claims Police

SRINAGAR: Three militants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight that broke out in Turkwangam... more»

France: Police brought in to tackle Chechen violence

Police reinforcements have been sent to the French city of Dijon following a spate of violence... more»

Search

Back to Top