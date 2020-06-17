Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / More than 1,200 Beijing flights slashed as Covid-19 makes comeback in Chinese capital
More than 1,200 Beijing flights slashed as Covid-19 makes comeback in Chinese capital

More than 1,200 Beijing flights slashed as Covid-19 makes comeback in Chinese capital

International 2020-06-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Chinese airlines have suspended half of all inbound and almost 70 percent of all outbound Beijing flights as part of emergency measures designed to contain a spike in coronavirus infections that was discovered days ago.

At least 1,255 scheduled flights were canceled as of Wednesday morning, local media reported, just as Chinese authorities introduced a travel ban for residents dwelling in medium- and high-risk areas of Beijing.

The cancelations affect flights arriving at, or departing from, Beijing Daxing International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport. Most of those flights were bound for domestic locations like Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and others.

China’s major carriers Air China and China Southern have already offered full refunds to passengers who could not board their flights. Some foreign airlines, which are allowed to operate a limited number of flights into China, have also suspended their Beijing flights. These include Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

The emergency measure comes as Covid-19 made a comeback in Beijing following weeks of pandemic calm. The new outbreak in the capital was linked to the Xinfadi wholesale food market, which was promptly shut down last weekend, as were several other markets in the area, as well as schools and kindergartens.

The city has reported 137 infections since last Thursday, prompting authorities to enforce a “wartime emergency mode.”

Dozens of Beijing districts were designated as medium risk and imposed temperature checks and registration, whereas neighborhoods in the vicinity of the Xinfadi market were flagged as high-risk and sealed off, with locals told to self-isolate at home and undergo Covid-19 tests.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

More than 1,200 Beijing flights slashed as Covid-19 makes comeback in Chinese capital

Chinese airlines have suspended half of all inbound and almost 70 percent of all outbound Beijing... more»

Vienna police fine man €500 for ‘massive intestinal wind’

Breaking wind in public may be a social taboo, but it’s not often that people face financial... more»

‘We cared for Covid-19 patients, who will care for us?’

PARIS: At the peak of the Covid-19 crisis in France, 29-year-old nurse Justine Debrie volunteered... more»

UN chief asks India to end torture, use of pellet guns against children in IOJ&K

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the continued use of pellet... more»

20 Indian troops killed in skirmish with Chinese soldiers at Ladakh: report

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh as tensions brew with China... more»

No defunding: Trump’s police executive order to ban chokeholds, urge safer policing

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order urging police departments across the... more»

Coronavirus drug breakthrough: Dexamethasone is first drug to reduce COVID-19 death rate

A low-cost synthetic steroid has been found to reduce COVID-19 deaths by up to a third in what is... more»

EU: Air passengers ‘halved’ in March amid virus

The number of air passengers “at least halved” in March, when the novel coronavirus peaked,... more»

2 Indian soldiers and 1 officer killed in clashes on Chinese border – New Delhi

Three Indian soldiers have died in a skirmish along the border with China, New Delhi has said.... more»

Kashmir: 3 Militants Killed In Ongoing Shopian Gunfight; claims Police

SRINAGAR: Three militants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight that broke out in Turkwangam... more»

Search

Back to Top