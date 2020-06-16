Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: 3 Militants Killed In Ongoing Shopian Gunfight; claims Police

2020-06-16
SRINAGAR: Three militants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight that broke out in Turkwangam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

State forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said a gunfight broke out after the militants opened fire at a search party of the forces.

In the ensuing gunfight, three unidentified militants were killed, the official said, adding that the search operation is going on.__Kashmir Observer

Kashmir: 3 Militants Killed In Ongoing Shopian Gunfight; claims Police

