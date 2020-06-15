Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Russia-NATO ties to further complicate if US moves troops from Germany to Poland: Moscow
Russia-NATO ties to further complicate if US moves troops from Germany to Poland: Moscow

Russia-NATO ties to further complicate if US moves troops from Germany to Poland: Moscow

International 2020-06-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Washington has earlier mulled moving its troops, which are reportedly equipped with nuclear weapons, from Germany, where they are currently stationed, to Poland, closer to Russia’s borders. The suggestion was triggered by opposition from German parties to continuing the deployment of American forces in the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that the already complicated relations between Moscow and NATO might become even worse if the US moves its troops from Germany to Poland, in line with the recent suggestions.

“Changes made to the structure of the American military presence in Europe in order to move it closer to the Russian borders will not only worsen the already tense situation in the sphere of global security on the continent, but will also hamper attempts to restart a constructive dialogue between Russia and NATO”, the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing.

The spokeswoman went on to say that such a redeployment of US forces would go against the agreements struck between the alliance and Russia. While she suggested that the abandonment of these agreements would be heartily welcomed in Poland, Zakharova noted that Russia regards the violation of these accords as unacceptable.

The ministry’s representative also suggested that while redeploying, the US military should also bring its tactical nuclear weapons that are purportedly deployed in Germany with. Zakharova used the opportunity to point out Moscow’s concerns over the US practice of conducting drills with the use of such weapons with non-nuclear NATO allies. She stressed that such behaviour violates the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The issue of the possible redeployment of American forces stationed in Germany was raised after the Social Democratic Party (SPD), one of the two parties in the German government, protested against extending the stay of US troops and spending money to support their military capabilities. Poland, in turn, suggested that the American forces could be redeployed to its territory, citing fears of aggression from Russia.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Russia-NATO ties to further complicate if US moves troops from Germany to Poland: Moscow

Washington has earlier mulled moving its troops, which are reportedly equipped with nuclear... more»

Pakistan and Turkey have identical views on Kashmir issue, says AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: While terming Turkey as a symbol of dignity and justice in the contemporary world,... more»

Turkish Coast Guard rescues 93 asylum seekers

The Turkish Coast Guard on June 13 rescued 93 asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greek forces... more»

Spain brings forward reopening of borders to Schengen area

Spain will reopen its borders with Schengen zone countries on 22 June – except for its... more»

China reports HIGHEST daily increase in Covid-19 cases in 2 months following outbreak at Beijing market

After months of almost no new Covid-19 cases reported in China, the nation saw dozens of new... more»

‘Fate of J&K will change’: In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK

The fate and picture of Jammu and Kashmir will change in the years to come under PM Modi’s... more»

2.229m people to die in Pakistan if lockdown not imposed?

ISLAMABAD: The Imperial College London’s algorithm creates the picture that Pakistan will... more»

US: Protests after Black man killed by police in Atlanta, Georgia

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in Atlanta in protest against the fatal shooting by police... more»

Police fire tear gas in Paris to disperse unauthorised march of 15,000 people

Paris riot police fired tear gas to disperse a largely peaceful but unauthorized protest against... more»

Coronavirus vaccine: European countries strike deal with pharma giant

Four EU countries struck a deal with pharma giant AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300... more»

Search

Back to Top