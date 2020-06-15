Voice Of Vienna

‘Fate of J&K will change’: In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK

The fate and picture of Jammu and Kashmir will change in the years to come under PM Modi’s leadership, defence minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing the ‘Jammu Jan Samvad rally’ via video conferencing on Sunday.

The minister said that, under PM Modi’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir will touch great heights and “people from the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will wish they were part of India”.

“Just wait, soon people of PoK will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan, and the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished,” he said.

The minister said that earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding ‘Kashmir azaadi’ were held and flags of Pakistan and ISIS were seen. “Now only Indian flag is seen there,” he said.

“Many landmark decisions were taken under PM Modi’s leadership and the abrogation of Article 370 was one of them,” Singh said.

The defence minister talked in detail about the abrogation of Article 370 and described the move in tune with the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the development of the region is among the top priorities of the Modi government.

“Our promise as a party back in the days of Jan Sangha was fulfilled right after we formed the government with a thumping majority last year. Article 370 and 35A were removed within 100 days of forming government at the Centre,” Singh stated.

Singh said that PM Modi has bolstered India’s footing internationally. Global powers respect and laud the country, he said. “Earlier, at international platforms, most countries used to side with Pakistan over the matter of Kashmir and Article 370, that isn’t the case now,” Singh noted.

Singh’s Jammu Jan Samvad virtual rally follows a series of virtual addresses by Union home minister Amit Shah in the past couple of weeks.__Hindustan Times

