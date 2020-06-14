Protesters clash with police in central London

Police were pelted with bottles during confrontations with demonstrators in London, where hundreds gathered despite warnings to avoid protests.

Groups gathered in the centre of the capital, claiming they were protecting statues from anti-racism activists.

Some anti-racism demonstrations have also taken place around the country, including in central London.

The Met Police has placed restrictions on several groups intending to protest, following violent scenes last weekend.

Various groups from around the country, including right-wing activists, said they had come to London to protect symbols of British history.

Hundreds of mostly white men gathered around the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall and the boarded-up statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

There were a number of clashes with police in riot gear as crowds chanting “England” and raising their arms surged towards lines of officers.

Some protesters managed to break metal barriers around the Cenotaph on Whitehall while hurling flag poles, a smoke flare and a traffic cone towards police who were striking them back with batons.

Large groups of far-right protesters then moved to Trafalgar Square, where fireworks were thrown across the crowds.

Police attempted to stop them getting to Hyde Park where a anti-racist demonstration, which had largely been peaceful, was taking place.

Organisers from the Black Lives Matter movement had urged people not to join any anti-racism rallies planned for the weekend over fears there could be clashes with far-right groups. One demonstration planned for Saturday in London was brought forward by a day.

Police are confronted by protestors in Whitehall near Parliament Square

Sharing footage of the clashes with police on Twitter, Home Secretary Priti Patel described it as “unacceptable thuggery”.

“Any perpetrators of violence or vandalism should expect to face the full force of the law,” she wrote.

“Violence towards our police officers will not be tolerated.”

Speaking before the clashes, the leader of the far-right group Britain First, Paul Golding – convicted last month of an offence under the Terrorism Act – said they had turned out to “guard our monuments”.

The Met Police said it had put a Section 60 order in place until 02:00 BST on Sunday, giving officers enhanced powers to stop and search individuals.

The measures also include requiring the events to end at 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The Met said the move came after it learned some people were coming into London to cause harm and were likely to bring weapons with them.__BBC