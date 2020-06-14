Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Coronavirus vaccine: European countries strike deal with pharma giant
Coronavirus vaccine: European countries strike deal with pharma giant

Coronavirus vaccine: European countries strike deal with pharma giant

Europe 2020-06-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Four EU countries struck a deal with pharma giant AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that is currently being tested by the University of Oxford.

It was announced on Saturday by Germany’s Health Ministry, which commented saying that “rapid, coordinate action of a group of [EU] member states creates added value for everyone in this crisis”.

The agreement signed by the Anglo-Swedish company and Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance will also make the vaccine available to any EU country that wishes to take part in the initiative.

The cost is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.

“This agreement will ensure that hundreds of millions of Europeans have access to the Oxford University’s vaccine following its approval,” AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot said.

“With our European supply chain due to begin production soon, we hope to make the vaccine available widely and rapidly.”

AstraZeneca recently struck similar agreements with Britain, the US, Norway-headquartered Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the international vaccine alliance Gavi.

An agreement also has been reached with the Serum Institute of India for 1 billion doses.

Testing of the COVID-19 vaccine began in the UK in April with over 1,000 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 55. Another round with 10,000 volunteers began in May.

Other companies, including US biotech company Moderna and French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, are pursuing the creation of a coronavirus vaccine – which is the only possible way to return safely to “normal life” in the post-COVID-19 world.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Police fire tear gas in Paris to disperse unauthorised march of 15,000 people

Paris riot police fired tear gas to disperse a largely peaceful but unauthorized protest against... more»

Coronavirus vaccine: European countries strike deal with pharma giant

Four EU countries struck a deal with pharma giant AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300... more»

Afghanistan blames Taliban for attack killing seven policemen

KABUL: Seven police officers were killed when their checkpoint was attacked in central... more»

America to end ‘era of endless wars’ & stop being policeman, Trump gives same old election promises he broke

US President Donald Trump has declared that America will shift its focus from waging “endless... more»

Protesters clash with police in central London

Police were pelted with bottles during confrontations with demonstrators in London, where hundreds... more»

Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row

Nepal’s lower house on Saturday cleared a constitutional amendment bill to reflect its new map... more»

Two militants killed in south Kashmir gunfight: Police

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Nipora area of south... more»

New York Governor Cuomo signs sweeping police reform bills

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law on Friday a sweeping package of police... more»

At least 4 killed in bomb explosion at mosque in Kabul: govt official

A bomb exploded on Friday inside a mosque in western Kabul, killing at least four people,... more»

British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair take legal action over UK quarantine rules

British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government’s... more»

Search

Back to Top