Two militants killed in south Kashmir gunfight: Police

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Nipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Nipora area, which falls in police district Kulgam.

He said the gunfight broke out early today after the police and security forces launched a search operation in Nipora.

An army spokesman said that the slain militants belonged to Hizb ul Mujahideen outfit. He said two pistols and three grenades were recovered from the slain.__GK News