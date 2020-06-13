Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair take legal action over UK quarantine rules
British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair take legal action over UK quarantine rules

British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair take legal action over UK quarantine rules

Europe 2020-06-13, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government’s quarantine measures.

Since June 8, travellers arriving in the UK have been required to provide authorities with an address and self-isolate for two weeks.

In a joint statement seen by Euronews on Friday, the trio described the restriction as “flawed” and said it would have “a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy and destroy thousands of jobs”.

The three companies grouped together to file legal papers to the High Court on Thursday and have asked for a judicial review to be heard as soon as possible.

The group also said there was no “evidence on how and when proposed ‘air bridges’ between the UK and other countries will be implemented”.

The system of “air bridges” would allow people to travel between two countries with similar levels of COVID-19 infections and would not need to self-isolate.

‘Worst year in the history of aviation’

The airlines also called on the UK government to readopt its earlier quarantine policy introduced on March 10, where the restrictions were limited to passengers from high-risk countries.

The group said this would be the “most practical and effective solution”, which would also bring the UK in line with much of Europe, where many countries are opening their borders on June 15.

This week, Iata, the trade association representing 290 airlines, said the sector was facing its biggest loss of over €74 billion this year due to the pandemic.

The trade body has called 2020 “the worst year in the history of aviation”.

Airlines and plane makers have cut jobs as a result.__EuroNews

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

At least 4 killed in bomb explosion at mosque in Kabul: govt official

A bomb exploded on Friday inside a mosque in western Kabul, killing at least four people,... more»

British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair take legal action over UK quarantine rules

British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government’s... more»

Trump slams Seattle mayor for describing ‘anarchist takeover’ as ‘summer of love’

President Donald Trump has blasted Seattle’s mayor for describing the city’s ‘autonomous... more»

Turkey calls on Germany to lift travel warning

ANKARA: Turkish foreign minister on June 12 called on Germany to lift travel warning for... more»

Hong Kong protesters mark anniversary of major police clashes

Thousands of people in Hong Kong have again taken to the streets, singing a protest anthem and... more»

Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points

One Indian farmer has been killed and at least three more are injured in firing by Nepal police... more»

Missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia of ‘Iranian origin’: UN

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi... more»

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to hold ‘high level’ talks next week

An effort to breathe life into the deadlocked post-Brexit trade talks has come with the... more»

India denies visas to US panel on religious freedom, says it has no standing

India has turned down a travel request for members of a US government panel seeking to review its... more»

Still time for China to reconsider Hong Kong security law: UK

There is still time for China to reconsider, step back from the brink and respect Hong Kong’s... more»

Search

Back to Top