British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair take legal action over UK quarantine rules

British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government’s quarantine measures.

Since June 8, travellers arriving in the UK have been required to provide authorities with an address and self-isolate for two weeks.

In a joint statement seen by Euronews on Friday, the trio described the restriction as “flawed” and said it would have “a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy and destroy thousands of jobs”.

The three companies grouped together to file legal papers to the High Court on Thursday and have asked for a judicial review to be heard as soon as possible.

The group also said there was no “evidence on how and when proposed ‘air bridges’ between the UK and other countries will be implemented”.

The system of “air bridges” would allow people to travel between two countries with similar levels of COVID-19 infections and would not need to self-isolate.

‘Worst year in the history of aviation’

The airlines also called on the UK government to readopt its earlier quarantine policy introduced on March 10, where the restrictions were limited to passengers from high-risk countries.

The group said this would be the “most practical and effective solution”, which would also bring the UK in line with much of Europe, where many countries are opening their borders on June 15.

This week, Iata, the trade association representing 290 airlines, said the sector was facing its biggest loss of over €74 billion this year due to the pandemic.

The trade body has called 2020 “the worst year in the history of aviation”.

Airlines and plane makers have cut jobs as a result.__EuroNews