Turkey: US consulate employee convicted of terror links

A Turkish employee of the U.S. consulate general in Istanbul was found guilty on June 11 of assisting an armed terrorist organization.

An Istanbul Court sentenced Metin Topuz to eight years and nine months in prison on charges of helping FETÖ, the terror group behind a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

According to the indictment, Topuz had been accused of having contacts with Zekeriya Öz, a key FETÖ fugitive, as well as former police chiefs and soldiers affiliated with the terrorist group and helping them in their activities.

He was also accused of four other different crimes, such as attempting to topple the Turkish government and espionage, but was acquitted of these due to lack of evidence.

The court ruled for the continuation of his detention.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.__Hurriyet

