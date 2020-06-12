Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Still time for China to reconsider Hong Kong security law: UK
Still time for China to reconsider Hong Kong security law: UK

Still time for China to reconsider Hong Kong security law: UK

International 2020-06-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

There is still time for China to reconsider, step back from the brink and respect Hong Kong’s autonomy and respect its international obligations, the Boris Johnson government said on Thursday, referring to Beijing’s plan to extend a security law to the former British colony.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he remained “deeply concerned” by China’s intention to implement the security law on Hong Kong. According to him, this would undermine the ‘One country, two systems’ framework agreed at the time of the former colony’s 1997 handover.

Raab wrote in a foreword in the Foreign Office’s latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong to parliament: “As I announced to parliament on June 2, if China enacts this legislation we will amend the arrangements for those with British National Overseas status in Hong Kong”.

“If China follows through with its proposed legislation, we will put in place new arrangements to allow BN(O)s to come to the UK without the current 6 month limit, enabling them to live and apply to study and work for extendable periods of 12 months, providing a path to British citizenship”, he added.

Beijing has rejected London’s criticism as interference in China’s internal affairs. Prime Minister Johnson has also confirmed London’s intention to offer BNOs a path to British citizenship if Beijing implemented the security law in Hong Kong.

According to Raab, public trust in the Hong Kong police is allegedly at an all-time low. The UK, he wrote, will not look the other way when it comes to the people of Hong Kong, will stand by them and will live up to its responsibilities.

“For the Chinese Government, rather than Hong Kong’s own institutions, to directly impose national security legislation would lie in direct conflict with Article 23 of Hong Kong’s Basic Law, and with China’s obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration”, Raab wrote.

“At the time of writing, we have not seen the text of the legislation. However the law, as it has been described, raises the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes, which would undermine existing commitments to protect the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong”, he added.__Hindustan

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India denies visas to US panel on religious freedom, says it has no standing

India has turned down a travel request for members of a US government panel seeking to review its... more»

Still time for China to reconsider Hong Kong security law: UK

There is still time for China to reconsider, step back from the brink and respect Hong Kong’s... more»

Slovakia: Deadly knife attack at primary school in Vrutky

A school deputy head has been killed and children wounded in an apparent knife attack in northern... more»

Washington sanctions International Criminal Court officials investigating US war crimes

The Donald Trump administration is imposing economic sanctions on International Criminal Court... more»

EU’s external borders should reopen from July 1, says European Commission

Brussels is calling on EU countries to open borders to travellers from outside the bloc from July... more»

Turkey: US consulate employee convicted of terror links

A Turkish employee of the U.S. consulate general in Istanbul was found guilty on June 11 of... more»

China says ‘positive consensus’ with India over border dispute

China says it has reached a “positive consensus” with India over resolving tensions at... more»

France to end government’s coronavirus emergency powers on July 10

France will end special government powers brought in to deal with the coronavirus pandemic on July... more»

USA: George Floyd’s brother urges Congress to ‘stop the pain’ of police brutality

The brother of George Floyd made an emotional appearance before the US Congress on Wednesday,... more»

Lawyers seek Facebook posts of Myanmar leaders in Rohingya case

Lawyers bringing a case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Myanmar of... more»

Search

Back to Top