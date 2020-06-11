AJK govt to impose ‘complete lockdown’ in Muzaffarabad from Friday

MUZAFFARABAD: As 44 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, surfaced in a single day, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Wednesday decided to impose almost a week-long complete lockdown in Muzaffarabad from June 12 (Friday) to contain the further spread of the global pandemic.

Dr Mustafa Bashir, minister for information technology and AJK government’s spokesman, said that initially the complete lockdown will continue for six days and decision for its continuation or relaxation will be taken later keeping in view the developing situation of the pandemic.

The state government also decided to start a mass campaign across AJK to motivate the people for taking all necessary precautionary measures including wearing of face mask in public places.

The spokesman further said that there will be no public transport in Muzaffarabad city during the six-day lockdown and areas from where coronavirus cases are reported will be completely sealed.

The fresh cases that have been reported on Wednesday are 15 from Muzaffarabad, six from Rawalakot, seven from Mirpur, nine from Bhimber, and seven from Kotli.

The total number of coronavirus infected patients have surged to 488 while nine people have also died in the region so far.

The AJK health department has conducted 9,550 Covid-19 tests and found 488 confirmed cases, out of which 259 have also recovered and discharged from hospitals.__Tribune.com