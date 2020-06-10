Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir Police: 5 Militants Killed In Shopian Gunfight

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-06-10
SRINAGAR: Five militants were killed in a gunfight with state forces in Sugoo Hendhama area of Shopian district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo Hendhama area of Shopian in the morning on receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Five militants were killed in the exchange of fire, the official added.

This is the third encounter in Shopian in four days. Nine Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a commander, were killed in two gunbattles with the security forces on Sunday and Monday.__Kashmir Observer

