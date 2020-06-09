Voice Of Vienna

Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines is offering 40% discount for health care professionals around the world who are working “selflessly” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care workers along with three people traveling with them will be able to purchase the discount tickets on the Turkish Airlines webpage or mobile application thanks to the new campaign, valid for all flights and ticket types.

“Passengers who applied for the campaign will have the advantage of flying at 40% discount between June 8, 2020, and May 31, 2021, as long as tickets are purchased between June 8 and Aug. 1,” the company said in a statement on June 8.

Turkish Airlines resumed domestic flights last week after a two-month hiatus due to the pandemic and will restart international flights on June 10. __Hurriyet

