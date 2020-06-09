Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Black, minority Britons hit hardest by Covid job losses, researchers say
Black, minority Britons hit hardest by Covid job losses, researchers say

Black, minority Britons hit hardest by Covid job losses, researchers say

Europe 2020-06-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

LONDON: Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people in Britain have been hit harder by job losses during the coronavirus crisis than the population as a whole, researchers have found.

The share of BAME people in employment fell to 67.4% in April from 72.0% in February, researchers from the University of Essex and other academic centres said.

That was a bigger drop than a decline to 79.4% from 81.1% for non-BAME people, they said, using data from the long-running Understanding Society survey led by the University of Essex.

People from ethnic minorities also face higher health risks from Covid-19, previously published research has shown. Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after being infected, an official study said last week.

The report comes as the global protests at the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have put renewed focus on the wider economic inequalities facing non-white people.

The research, which was first published on June 1, showed that fewer BAME people who reported a decline in hours worked had been put on the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme than non-BAME people in the same situation.

That scheme provides 80% of the wages of employees who are temporarily laid off.

“The BAME group is very heterogeneous and many questions remain unanswered,” Paul Fisher, one of the academics who worked on the report, said.

“Which communities are being hardest hit? Can the different types of jobs done by different workers explain the pattern? These are questions which urgently need answering and further research is needed.”

US data published last week showed joblessness among African Americans and Asians rose even as the overall unemployment rate dropped unexpectedly in May.

The study showed bigger increases of BAME people who were in arrears on their bills after seeing their incomes fall, and they were also more likely to have borrowed money as a way to mitigate their earnings losses.

The research showed that people with less education also suffered a bigger fall in employment than people with more qualifications. But the difference was not as marked as between BAME and non-BAME people.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Suspect arrested over plans to attack Muslims in Germany

BERLIN: German police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack... more»

US Democrats propose sweeping police reform as response to Floyd death

US Democrats have proposed a sweeping overhaul of the police after the death of George Floyd... more»

Black, minority Britons hit hardest by Covid job losses, researchers say

LONDON: Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people in Britain have been hit harder by job... more»

Transparency and change in the US under Democrats? ‘Don’t be fooled,’ says UN torture expert

The notion that the Democratic Party would be better than Republicans at delivering transparency... more»

Fresh protests in Kashmir after Indian forces kill nine rebels

Anti-India protests have continued for a second day on Monday in Indian-administered Kashmir after... more»

Troop movements halt at 4 Ladakh standoff points but defences are up deep inside

There hasn’t been any activity at the four standoff points along the Line of Actual Control... more»

Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines is offering 40% discount for... more»

New UK travel quarantine rules a stunt, says Ryanair boss

New rules requiring all people arriving in the UK to self-isolate for 14 days have come into... more»

‘US, Europe getting back SAME CHAOS they were sowing around the world’ – Russia’s FM spokeswoman on riots in America

The US supported destabilizing ideas, dividing groups against each other around the globe, but now... more»

Israeli PM says police killing of Palestinian a ‘tragedy’

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the recent police killing... more»

Search

Back to Top