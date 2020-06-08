‘US, Europe getting back SAME CHAOS they were sowing around the world’ – Russia’s FM spokeswoman on riots in America

The US supported destabilizing ideas, dividing groups against each other around the globe, but now the chaos they got at home is of the same nature, Maria Zakharova, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said.

“By sowing chaos [abroad], they’ve got chaos at home,” Zakharova pointed out when asked about the reasons for the current unrest in the US and in some European countries during her appearance on Rossiya 1 channel.

“Everything they’ve been embedding into the world’s consciousness – they’re reaping it now.”

The heated riots with clashes with police, torched buildings and large-scale looting are the direct consequence of the ideas that Washington has been promoting around the globe in recent years, such as “destabilizing the situation, playing on the inner differences that exist in every country and every society.”

The US administration has been actively and openly supporting the opposition in countries which promoted policies undesirable for Washington, swiftly siding with demonstrators in Venezuela, Hong Kong, Iran and elsewhere, no matter how violent they were. But the US and partially Europe have found themselves gripped by protests after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis in late May. Thousands of people took to the streets to decry police brutality, and although many rallies were peaceful, some turned violent in Minneapolis, Washington, New York, Atlanta, Chicago and many other cities.__RT.com