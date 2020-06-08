Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Protests in Kashmir after Indian forces kill five fighters
Protests in Kashmir after Indian forces kill five fighters

Protests in Kashmir after Indian forces kill five fighters

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-06-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

At least five fighters have been killed by Indian forces in Shopian in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The killings, that took place on Sunday, triggered protests by residents in the area.

The Associated Press news agency quoted Indian army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia as saying that army and police surrounded a village in the southern Shopian area after being informed that some rebels were hiding there.

An exchange of gunfire led to the killing of the five fighters, Kalia said. Residents told AP that troops destroyed at least one house with explosives.

Protests and clashes followed as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle.

Chanting slogans demanding an end to India’s occupation of Kashmir, demonstrators threw stones at police and paramilitary soldiers, who fired shotgun pellets and tear gas.

No casualties were immediately reported in the clashes.

India has stepped up its operations across Kashmir in recent months.

Police said 73 rebels have been killed in the Muslim-majority Kashmir this year.

In April alone, more than two dozen rebels and about a dozen Indian troops were killed, the most in any month since August 2019, when India revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status and statehood and imposed direct federal rule.

Since 1989, Kashmir’s rebel groups have fought for decades for the region’s independence or its merger with Pakistan, resulting in nearly 70,000 deaths, mostly civilians.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the anti-India rebels. Pakistan denies this, saying it offers only moral and diplomatic support to the rebels and to Kashmiri civilians who oppose Indian rule.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israeli PM says police killing of Palestinian a ‘tragedy’

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the recent police killing... more»

India to join UNSC as non-permanent member on 17th

ISLAMABAD: Advocating the Kashmir cause at the United Nations is expected to become more... more»

Anti-racism Protesters remove slave trader statue

A slave trader’s statue in Bristol has been torn down and thrown into the harbour during a... more»

Protests in Kashmir after Indian forces kill five fighters

At least five fighters have been killed by Indian forces in Shopian in Indian-administered... more»

Polls say support for UK PM Boris Johnson drops, says report

Public support for Boris Johnson is dropping over his government’s management of the coronavirus... more»

Turkey aims high in health tourism

ISTANBUL: Turkey aims to become one of the top three countries in health tourism by the year 2023,... more»

Kashmir: Three militants killed in Shopian encounter, operation on

Shopian, June 07: Three militants have been killed in an encounter that broke between militants... more»

Being US ally is valuable but COMPLICATED, German FM says after Pentagon reportedly told its troops to pack up

The benefits of partnering with Washington come with one considerable ‘but’, Berlin’s... more»

Israelis protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin... more»

US capital braces for biggest demonstrations yet

Large crowds have gathered to protest against racism and police brutality in Washington DC amid... more»

Search

Back to Top