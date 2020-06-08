Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israeli PM says police killing of Palestinian a ‘tragedy’
Israeli PM says police killing of Palestinian a ‘tragedy’

Israeli PM says police killing of Palestinian a ‘tragedy’

International 2020-06-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the recent police killing of an autistic Palestinian man was unjustified and a “tragedy”, offering his condolences to the bereaved family.

Israeli police shot 32-year-old Iyak Hallak in Jerusalem on May 30 while he was walking to his special needs school, after officers mistakenly thought he was armed.

“What happened with Iyad Hallak is a tragedy. This is a man with limitations — autism — who was under suspicion, we know, wrongly, of being a terrorist in a very sensitive location,” Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The killing happened near Lions’ Gate in the alleys of the walled Old City, where Hallak had attended school for six years.

“We all offer our condolences to the family. I think this is shared by the entire Israeli public, as well as the entire Israeli government,” Netanyahu said.

The premier added that he awaited the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.

Thousands of mourners massed for Hallak’s funeral, while online the hashtag #PalestinianLivesMatter echoed the fury being seen at mass protests against police violence and racism in the United States.

Hallak’s slaying prompted condolence visits from Israelis, including lawmakers from the Arab-led Joint List, Jerusalem’s chief rabbi and Yehudah Glick, a right-wing former member of parliament.

Glick is dedicated to increasing Jewish presence at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, in the Old City. The location is also the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

Glick, who survived a 2014 assassination attempt over his Jerusalem activities, said he was attacked on Thursday when exiting the Hallak mourning tent in an attempted “murderous lynching” attack and sustained light wounds.

Speaking on Sunday, Netanyahu said the killing of Hallak “does not justify the wild attack on former MP Glick”.

“I’m sure justice will be done here too,” the premier said.

Police arrested one person in connection with the attack and released him to house arrest while the investigation continued.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israeli PM says police killing of Palestinian a ‘tragedy’

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the recent police killing... more»

India to join UNSC as non-permanent member on 17th

ISLAMABAD: Advocating the Kashmir cause at the United Nations is expected to become more... more»

Anti-racism Protesters remove slave trader statue

A slave trader’s statue in Bristol has been torn down and thrown into the harbour during a... more»

Protests in Kashmir after Indian forces kill five fighters

At least five fighters have been killed by Indian forces in Shopian in Indian-administered... more»

Polls say support for UK PM Boris Johnson drops, says report

Public support for Boris Johnson is dropping over his government’s management of the coronavirus... more»

Turkey aims high in health tourism

ISTANBUL: Turkey aims to become one of the top three countries in health tourism by the year 2023,... more»

Kashmir: Three militants killed in Shopian encounter, operation on

Shopian, June 07: Three militants have been killed in an encounter that broke between militants... more»

Being US ally is valuable but COMPLICATED, German FM says after Pentagon reportedly told its troops to pack up

The benefits of partnering with Washington come with one considerable ‘but’, Berlin’s... more»

Israelis protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin... more»

US capital braces for biggest demonstrations yet

Large crowds have gathered to protest against racism and police brutality in Washington DC amid... more»

Search

Back to Top