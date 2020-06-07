Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: Three militants killed in Shopian encounter, operation on

Shopian, June 07: Three militants have been killed in an encounter that broke between militants and the security forces in Reban village of Zainapora belt in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday morning.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that three militants have killed in an exchange of fire whose identification is being ascertained while the operation is on in the area. Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police,

Army’s Ist RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure internet services have been snapped in Shopian and Kulgam districts of southern Kashmir—Kashmir News Observer

