Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israelis protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan
Israelis protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

Israelis protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

International 2020-06-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to extend sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank, de-facto annexation of land that the Palestinians seek for a state.

Protesting in face masks and keeping their distance from each other under new coronavirus restrictions, the demonstrators gathered under the banner “no to annexation, no to occupation, yes to peace and democracy.”

The Palestinians want an independent state in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war.

A Reuters photographer and Israeli media estimated the protesters gathered at Tel Aviv’s Rabin square numbered a few thousand. A poll published this week found that about half of all Israelis support annexation.

Netanyahu has set July 1 as the target date to begin advancing his plan to annex Israel’s settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, hoping for a green light from Washington.

The US President Donald Trump in January unveiled a peace plan which includes Israel keeping its settlements and the Palestinians establishing a state under stringent conditions.

Palestinians have rejected the proposal and voiced outrage against Israel’s proposed annexation.

Warning of possible violence and diplomatic repercussions, some European and Arab states, together with the United Nations, have urged Israel to step back from the plan to annex its settlements, regarded by many countries as illegal.

Some commentators have said that the Trump administration, gripped by the coronavirus crisis and a wave of national protests against police abuse, was not looking to spark further instability by giving Israel the go-ahead for annexation.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israelis protest Netanyahu’s annexation plan

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin... more»

US capital braces for biggest demonstrations yet

Large crowds have gathered to protest against racism and police brutality in Washington DC amid... more»

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take to streets in Europe despite pandemic restriction

¨Large numbers of people have taken to the streets in European cities on Saturday to demonstrate... more»

Spargelzeit

by Prof Michael R. CzinkotaIn Germany, there is now an important season highlighting the special... more»

UK ready to accept EU tariffs on British goods to untie post-Brexit trade deadlock – report

The UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost, reportedly made a considerable new offer during a... more»

Kashmir: India and China generals hold meeting to defuse border standoff

Top Chinese and Indian generals are holding high-level talks in a Himalayan outpost in a bid to... more»

Iran violating all restrictions of nuclear deal, says UN agency

VIENNA: Iran has continued to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium and remains in violation... more»

Prague expels two Russian diplomats over fake mayor murder plot claim

An alleged Russian plot to murder mayors in Prague is false, according to the Czech... more»

Kashmir: Govt orders opening of all offices from Saturday

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday directed the opening of all offices in the union territory... more»

US to designate four additional Chinese media outlets as ‘Foreign Missions’

The administration of US president Donald Trump designated in mid-February five Chinese media... more»

Search

Back to Top