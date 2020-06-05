Voice Of Vienna

Czech Republic may drop travel restrictions for Germany, Austria & Hungary on Friday

Europe 2020-06-05, by Comments Off 0
Prague will drop restrictions on travel to and from Austria, Germany and Hungary on Friday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was quoted as saying on Thursday. The move follows the reopening of the border with Slovakia on Wednesday. It is also part of a plan to allow free travel with most EU countries as of June 15.

“I am hoping that as of midnight tomorrow travel will be freed up with these countries,” CTK cited Babis as saying during a trip to Karlovy Vary. The government will meet on freeing up travel on Friday morning, according to Babis.

Austria, which shares a border with the Czechs, has opened to all neighbors apart from Italy, and Germany will drop border restrictions on June 15.

The Czechs are planning to allow entry from more than 20 European states also from June 15. However, visitors arriving from places where the epidemic is still strong will have to provide a negative coronavirus test or stay in quarantine.__RT.com

