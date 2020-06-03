Voice Of Vienna

Will stand by people of Hong Kong, UK tells China

International 2020-06-03
The Boris Johnson government on Tuesday urged China to re-consider its new security law for Hong Kong, but if it failed to do so, the United Kingdom will offer pathways to full citizenship to holders of British National (Overseas) status in the former colony.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement in the House of Commons that “the UK will not just look the other way when it comes to the people of Hong Kong. We will stand by them, we will live up to our responsibilities”.

There is cross-party consensus in the UK over official response to China’s new law, which is perceived as curtailing political and other freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong citizens under the Sino-British Joint Declaration signed before it was handed over to China in 1997.

Raab’s announcement last week that the UK would offer pathways to citizenship to Hong Kong people prompted an angry response from Beijing, where it was seen as interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Raab told MPs: “(We) are not seeking to intervene in China’s internal affairs. Only to hold China to its international commitments, just as China expects of the United Kingdom. We don’t seek to prevent China’s rise”.

“Far from it, we welcome China as a leading member of the international community, and we look to engage with China on everything from trade to climate change. And it is precisely because we recognise China’s role in the world that we expect it to live up to the international obligations, and international responsibilities, that come with it”.

Seven former foreign secretaries have urged the Johnson government to lead the international response to Beijing’s move. Soon after China’s National People’s Congress adopted the new law on May 28, four countries – UK, US, Australia and Canada – expressed ‘deep concern’.

Raab reiterated the offer of citizenship to holders of BNO status, estimated to be nearly 2 million (about 3 lakh current holders of the passport and others eligible to acquire the status).

He said: “The House will recall that BNO status was conferred on British Dependent Territories Citizens connected with Hong Kong as part of the package of arrangements that accompanied the Joint Declaration in 1984, in preparation for the handover of the territory”.

“And under that status, currently, BNO passport holders are already entitled to UK consular assistance in third countries. And the British government also provides people with BNO passports visa-free entry into the UK for up to six months as visitors”.

“If China follows through with its proposed legislation, we will put in place new arrangements to allow BNOs to come to the UK without the current 6 month limit, enabling them to live and apply to study and work for extendable periods of 12 months, thereby also providing a pathway to citizenship”.__Hindustan Times

Will stand by people of Hong Kong, UK tells China

