Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Seven civilians killed in roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan
Seven civilians killed in roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan

Seven civilians killed in roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan

International 2020-06-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

KUNDUZ: Seven civilians were killed by a roadside bomb linked to the Taliban in northern Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday, even as authorities pressed for peace talks with the militants.

The blast struck a small truck carrying a group of labourers late Monday in the volatile district of Khan Abad, in the province of Kunduz.

No group claimed responsibility, but Kunduz provincial spokesman Esmatullah Muradi pointed the finger at the Taliban.

“The Taliban usually plant roadside bombs to target security forces, but their bombs usually kill civilians,” he told AFP.

Two of six others wounded in the blast were in critical condition, said district chief Hayatullah Amiri.

Earlier this year, a United Nations report said more than 10,000 people were killed or wounded in the war in 2019 alone.

Overall violence across much of Afghanistan has dropped, however, since May 24 when the Taliban announced a surprise three-day ceasefire to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

Violence had surged after the Taliban signed a landmark agreement with the United States in February, which paves the way for the withdrawal of all foreign forces by May next year.

President Ashraf Ghani had welcomed the Taliban ceasefire offer and authorities announced around 2,000 Taliban prisoners would be released in a “goodwill gesture” with a view to kickstarting peace talks.

Afghanistan´s former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, who has been appointed to lead the talks, said his team was ready to begin negotiations “at any moment”.

The Taliban have not said when talks might take place.__The News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Putin signs new rules for nuclear weapons use

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new version of state policy in nuclear deterrence... more»

‘Understandable & more than legitimate’: Germany backs ‘peaceful’ US protests

Berlin has voiced its support for what it calls “legitimate” and... more»

Adolf Hitler house to be ‘neutralised’, Austria says

Austria has unveiled plans to “neutralise” the building where Nazi German dictator... more»

Dubai to reopen malls and private businesses

DUBAI: Dubai will allow the full reopening of malls and private businesses starting on Wednesday,... more»

Seven civilians killed in roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan

KUNDUZ: Seven civilians were killed by a roadside bomb linked to the Taliban in northern... more»

Will stand by people of Hong Kong, UK tells China

The Boris Johnson government on Tuesday urged China to re-consider its new security law for Hong... more»

Kashmir: 2 Militants Killed in Tral Gunfight

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with state forces in Saimoh area of... more»

Bars, cafes and restaurants reopen in France

The French government is expecting an 11% drop in GDP this year, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire... more»

George Floyd died of asphyxiation under police officer’s knee, independent autopsy confirms

George Floyd, who died after being choked by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last Monday,... more»

Black boxes from crashed PIA jet head to France for analysis

Air crash investigators were en route from Pakistan to France on Monday with two ‘black... more»

Search

Back to Top