Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / George Floyd died of asphyxiation under police officer’s knee, independent autopsy confirms
George Floyd died of asphyxiation under police officer’s knee, independent autopsy confirms

George Floyd died of asphyxiation under police officer’s knee, independent autopsy confirms

International 2020-06-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

George Floyd, who died after being choked by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last Monday, succumbed to asphyxiation as a result of Chauvin’s actions, an independent autopsy ordered by his family has confirmed.

“Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd’s carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe,” an attorney for Floyd’s family said in a statement on Monday, after the autopsy report was released.

“The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd’s diaphragm to function,” he continued.

Mr. Floyd’s death was a homicide.

The findings of the autopsy, carried out by medical examiners Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson, differ from those of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, who examined Floyd’s body before Chauvin was charged with murder on Friday. The examiner’s report revealed “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” and suggested that Floyd’s “underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system” likely contributed to his death.

Floyd’s apparent murder shocked the nation, with a video showing the last agonizing eight minutes of his life triggering protests and riots across the US. Nearly a week later, the protests have escalated into full-blown anarchy, looting, and arson.

“For George Floyd, the ambulance was his hearse,” the attorney’s statement continued. “Beyond question, he would be alive today if not for the pressure applied to his neck by fired officer Derek Chauvin and the strain on his body from two additional officers kneeling on him.”

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, President Donald Trump has struggled to appease those calling for justice, and to quash the civil unrest sweeping the nation. He promised that the Justice Department would expedite Chauvin’s trial, while simultaneously decrying the riots as an offense to Floyd’s memory. On Monday night, as the autopsy report was released, Trump demanded that governors crack down on the riots, telling them to “dominate” the streets of their cities.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

George Floyd died of asphyxiation under police officer’s knee, independent autopsy confirms

George Floyd, who died after being choked by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last Monday,... more»

Black boxes from crashed PIA jet head to France for analysis

Air crash investigators were en route from Pakistan to France on Monday with two ‘black... more»

China fires a salvo of criticism at US on HK, protests, wanting to quit WHO

China on Monday fired a salvo of criticism against the US, threatening Washington with “firm... more»

George Floyd killing: Protests spread to Europe after six days of unrest in US

Demonstrations against racism took place in cities around the world including London, Berlin,... more»

Coronavirus: Restrict toilet access on flights, says ICAO

Air passengers should have restricted access to toilets on flights as part of wide-ranging... more»

Erdogan says ‘not a single mosque left in Athens’

There is not a single mosque in Athens right now as all of them have been destroyed, the Turkish... more»

America: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests

Violence has erupted in cities across the US on the sixth night of protests sparked by the death... more»

India expels Pakistan embassy officials for ‘espionage’

India has expelled two officials working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi after they... more»

Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption

After almost three weeks, Brexit talks are back on Tuesday. The UK and the EU are looking for... more»

America: Lawyer calls George Floyd death a ‘premeditated murder’

A lawyer for the family of George Floyd, whose death sparked unrest across the US, has accused a... more»

Search

Back to Top