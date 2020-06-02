Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Erdogan says ‘not a single mosque left in Athens’
Erdogan says ‘not a single mosque left in Athens’

Erdogan says ‘not a single mosque left in Athens’

Europe 2020-06-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

There is not a single mosque in Athens right now as all of them have been destroyed, the Turkish president said on May 31.

“Not a single mosque of ours still stands in Athens. They were all razed to the ground. But we did not resort to such ways in a city like Istanbul,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, referring to the 567th anniversary of the conquest of city, which was marked on May 29.

“Our mosques and symbolic monuments in places where we had to leave a century ago were destroyed in a short time.”

Speaking during the opening ceremony for Hadımköy Dr. İsmail Niyazi Kurtulmuş Hospital in Istanbul, Erdoğan said that when Sultan Mehmet Han — also known as Mehmet the Conqueror — conquered Istanbul, he was not welcomed as an enemy but like an “expected savior.”

“Our ancestors regarded conquest as not merely taking more lands but winning over hearts,” he said.

Erdoğan said his ancestors took care of all that is good, beneficial and favorable for humanity not only during the conquest of Istanbul but also during the conquests of all other places.

“Hagia Sophia was opened to the service of Muslims as their right of conquest by making it even more beautiful instead of razing it to the ground because of a religious animosity,” he said, adding other places of worship were not touched and were maintained to meet the needs of the community.

“Only this picture is sufficient to demonstrate the magnanimity of our ancestors,” he added.

Erdoğan underlined that in the past century, the country has not been “successful enough” in keeping alive the relics of its ancestors.

He stressed that during the past 18 years, Turkey has protected all the heritage of its geography and not only the heritage of own ancestors.

“When we came to power, we saw that only 460 buildings had been restored. In the last 18 years, we have restored 5,060 buildings and presented them to the service of our nation and humanity.”

Turkey on May 30 shot back at an objection from Greece on the reading of passages from the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in the Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia), a landmark mosque-converted museum in Istanbul.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

George Floyd died of asphyxiation under police officer’s knee, independent autopsy confirms

George Floyd, who died after being choked by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last Monday,... more»

Black boxes from crashed PIA jet head to France for analysis

Air crash investigators were en route from Pakistan to France on Monday with two ‘black... more»

China fires a salvo of criticism at US on HK, protests, wanting to quit WHO

China on Monday fired a salvo of criticism against the US, threatening Washington with “firm... more»

George Floyd killing: Protests spread to Europe after six days of unrest in US

Demonstrations against racism took place in cities around the world including London, Berlin,... more»

Coronavirus: Restrict toilet access on flights, says ICAO

Air passengers should have restricted access to toilets on flights as part of wide-ranging... more»

Erdogan says ‘not a single mosque left in Athens’

There is not a single mosque in Athens right now as all of them have been destroyed, the Turkish... more»

America: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests

Violence has erupted in cities across the US on the sixth night of protests sparked by the death... more»

India expels Pakistan embassy officials for ‘espionage’

India has expelled two officials working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi after they... more»

Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption

After almost three weeks, Brexit talks are back on Tuesday. The UK and the EU are looking for... more»

America: Lawyer calls George Floyd death a ‘premeditated murder’

A lawyer for the family of George Floyd, whose death sparked unrest across the US, has accused a... more»

Search

Back to Top