Bars, cafes and restaurants reopen in France

The French government is expecting an 11% drop in GDP this year, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire says.

Speaking to RTL, he said “The economic shock is extremely brutal” but “I am absolutely convinced that we will bounce back in 2021.”

Saying the hardest part is to come, he said measures will be taken to protect all sectors.

Last week, INSEE indicated that the fall in GDP would be much greater than the 8% anticipated by the government, because the recovery in activity since the start of deconfinement will be “at best gradual in the second half of the year”.

An exciting day in France, as people can once again enjoy cafes, bars and restaurants – provided they keep a metre distance from other tables.

As the country enters phase two of its reopening following coronavirus lockdown, people are able to travel further from their place of residence, and hit the gym or swimming pool.__EuroNews