Turkey deports 12 Finnish nationals over terror links

ANKARA: Turkey deported 12 terrorists from Finland back to their country of origin, the Interior Ministry said on May 31.

In a statement, the ministry said the fighters were sent back as part of Ankara’s ramped-up efforts to expel foreign terrorists.

Turkey continues to send back foreign terrorist fighters, it added.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria — including foreign members of the banned terror group — has attracted controversy, with Turkey arguing that foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their native lands.

Ankara says that although several European countries have resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey has so far deported at least 7,500 ISIL members, with several of them held up in its prisons.__Hurriyet