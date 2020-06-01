Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkey deports 12 Finnish nationals over terror links
Turkey deports 12 Finnish nationals over terror links

Turkey deports 12 Finnish nationals over terror links

Europe 2020-06-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ANKARA: Turkey deported 12 terrorists from Finland back to their country of origin, the Interior Ministry said on May 31.

In a statement, the ministry said the fighters were sent back as part of Ankara’s ramped-up efforts to expel foreign terrorists.

Turkey continues to send back foreign terrorist fighters, it added.

The issue of the handling of ISIL members and their families detained in Syria — including foreign members of the banned terror group — has attracted controversy, with Turkey arguing that foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their native lands.

Ankara says that although several European countries have resisted its efforts to send ISIL members back to their countries, it will nevertheless press forward.

Turkey has so far deported at least 7,500 ISIL members, with several of them held up in its prisons.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption

After almost three weeks, Brexit talks are back on Tuesday. The UK and the EU are looking for... more»

America: Lawyer calls George Floyd death a ‘premeditated murder’

A lawyer for the family of George Floyd, whose death sparked unrest across the US, has accused a... more»

Kashmir Govt Declined Offert To Sell Pattan Land To Army

SRINAGAR: The department of sheep husbandry has declined army’s offer to purchase a huge chunk... more»

Egypt says 19 fighters killed in Sinai; 5 casualties among troops

The Egyptian military says it has killed at least 19 fighters during security operations in the... more»

1.1 trillion euros rescue package, tax cuts and cash payouts: How Germany set an example for the world in dealing with Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm, breaking the existing structures and... more»

Turkey deports 12 Finnish nationals over terror links

ANKARA: Turkey deported 12 terrorists from Finland back to their country of origin, the Interior... more»

Los Angeles declares CURFEW as George Floyd protest descends into CHAOS

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a curfew from 8pm to ensure the safety of “all... more»

Latest US move on Iran condemned by Britain, France, Germany

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Saturday strongly condemned a US decision to end sanctions... more»

Israel police kill unarmed Palestinian in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli police have shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian near the Old City in occupied East... more»

America: Protesters say violent riots the only way to get George Floyd justice

The wave of protests and violence triggered by the killing of George Floyd has touched every... more»

Search

Back to Top