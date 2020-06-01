Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption
Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption

Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption

Europe 2020-06-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

After almost three weeks, Brexit talks are back on Tuesday.

The UK and the EU are looking for an agreement over their future relationship now that Britain has formally left the Union but remains tied to European rules for the duration of the transition period.

The previous round of talks showed little progress made by the two sides, and there are no apparent signs that the upcoming meetings, which will also be attended by UK prime minister Boris Johnson, will prove to be any different.

In an interview to British newspaper The Times, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that “the UK has taken three steps back from the commitments it originally made”, adding that the EU wants the UK to respect them “to the letter”.

The transition period is set to expire on December 31 this year, hence the UK and the EU need to reach an agreement by then or risk ending up in a “no-deal” scenario, which both sides repeatedly claimed they want to avoid.

There is still the possibility to ask for an extension, at least until July 1, but the UK has categorically ruled out it will do so.

“We are not going to ask for an extension, and if the EU requests one, we will not accept it,” British negotiator David Frost said on Thursday, May 28.

In a statement released on May 15, after the last round of meetings, Frost said the “major obstacle” in the negotiations at the moment is represented by “unbalanced proposals” that, according to Frost, would see the UK still “bind to EU law or standards” after Brexit – something which is “unprecedented in Free Trade Agreements”, he added.

Barnier said that the EU was aiming for a free trade agreement without custom duties, for all goods.

In the Times interview, he called for a “joint responsibility” between the EU and the UK, reaffirming however that Brexit is a “loose-loose relationship”, to which the UK has more to lose than the EU:

“We are much less exposed than them because only 7% of our exports go to the United Kingdom, when 47% of British exports go to the EU,” he said.

Check out our Brexit guide for more details.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Barnier points finger at UK ahead of Brexit talks resumption

After almost three weeks, Brexit talks are back on Tuesday. The UK and the EU are looking for... more»

America: Lawyer calls George Floyd death a ‘premeditated murder’

A lawyer for the family of George Floyd, whose death sparked unrest across the US, has accused a... more»

Kashmir Govt Declined Offert To Sell Pattan Land To Army

SRINAGAR: The department of sheep husbandry has declined army’s offer to purchase a huge chunk... more»

Egypt says 19 fighters killed in Sinai; 5 casualties among troops

The Egyptian military says it has killed at least 19 fighters during security operations in the... more»

1.1 trillion euros rescue package, tax cuts and cash payouts: How Germany set an example for the world in dealing with Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm, breaking the existing structures and... more»

Turkey deports 12 Finnish nationals over terror links

ANKARA: Turkey deported 12 terrorists from Finland back to their country of origin, the Interior... more»

Los Angeles declares CURFEW as George Floyd protest descends into CHAOS

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a curfew from 8pm to ensure the safety of “all... more»

Latest US move on Iran condemned by Britain, France, Germany

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Saturday strongly condemned a US decision to end sanctions... more»

Israel police kill unarmed Palestinian in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli police have shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian near the Old City in occupied East... more»

America: Protesters say violent riots the only way to get George Floyd justice

The wave of protests and violence triggered by the killing of George Floyd has touched every... more»

Search

Back to Top