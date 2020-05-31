Turkish coast guard rescues 60 asylum seekers

IZMIR: The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 60 asylum seekers on May 29 in the Aegean Sea.

Acting on a tip, rescue teams reached asylum seekers who were on a rubber boat that was forced into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard.

The asylum seekers, including 28 Congolese, 23 Afghans, five Eritreans, two Malians, one Nigerian and one Somalian, were rescued off the coast of Dikili in the Aegean province of Izmir.

Women and children were among the asylum seekers, according to Turkish officials.

They were taken to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world. __Hurriyet