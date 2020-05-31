Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkish coast guard rescues 60 asylum seekers
Turkish coast guard rescues 60 asylum seekers

Turkish coast guard rescues 60 asylum seekers

International 2020-05-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

IZMIR: The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 60 asylum seekers on May 29 in the Aegean Sea.

Acting on a tip, rescue teams reached asylum seekers who were on a rubber boat that was forced into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard.

The asylum seekers, including 28 Congolese, 23 Afghans, five Eritreans, two Malians, one Nigerian and one Somalian, were rescued off the coast of Dikili in the Aegean province of Izmir.

Women and children were among the asylum seekers, according to Turkish officials.

They were taken to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world. __Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Latest US move on Iran condemned by Britain, France, Germany

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Saturday strongly condemned a US decision to end sanctions... more»

Israel police kill unarmed Palestinian in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli police have shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian near the Old City in occupied East... more»

America: Protesters say violent riots the only way to get George Floyd justice

The wave of protests and violence triggered by the killing of George Floyd has touched every... more»

Turkish coast guard rescues 60 asylum seekers

IZMIR: The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 60 asylum seekers on May 29 in the Aegean Sea. Acting on... more»

India extends Lockdown till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains

The Centre on Saturday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 and said all... more»

Kashmir: Two Hizb militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Two Hizb militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Wanpora area of south... more»

Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he was directing his administration to begin... more»

Austria says shoppers won’t need to wear face masks from June 15 as lockdown rules are relaxed

Austria’s shoppers will no longer be required to wear face masks, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said... more»

Pakistan resumes international flight operations from May 30

The Civil Aviation Authority has said the country will resume international flight operations from... more»

America: Ex-officer charged with murder in Minneapolis

A former Minneapolis police officer has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter... more»

Search

Back to Top