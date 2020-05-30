Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan resumes international flight operations from May 30

2020-05-30
The Civil Aviation Authority has said the country will resume international flight operations from May 30 (Saturday).

“As per decision of the Federal Government, the outbound international flights (scheduled, non scheduled and charter flights) operation has been allowed with effect from 2359 hours tonight,” said Spokesperson Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar.

In a statement, the spokesperson added that both national and foreign airlines will be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat.

“SOPs for outbound international flights have already been issued according to which airlines will be required to follow the SOPs of the destination country.”

Keeping in view the current situation, the statement said that congestion at airports will not be allowed and planes will be disinfected.

The country had resumed partial domestic flight operations on May 16.

In March, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended all international flights in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

A month later, the government extended the suspension of international and domestic flight operations till April 30 in line with the national strategy to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

However, during that period, PIA resumed its relief flights to repatriate stranded Pakistani nationals.__Tribune.com

