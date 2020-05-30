Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: Two Hizb militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-05-30, by Comments Off 0
Two Hizb militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Wanpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar (IPS) told news agency GNS that two militants have been killed in the operation. However, he said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 01 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Wanpora.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.__GK News

