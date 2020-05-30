Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU economy to rebound ‘quite strongly’ next year says Commission’s Dombrovskis
EU economy to rebound ‘quite strongly’ next year says Commission’s Dombrovskis

EU economy to rebound ‘quite strongly’ next year says Commission’s Dombrovskis

Europe 2020-05-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

EU economy to rebound ‘quite strongly’ next year says Commission’s Dombrovskis
The EU economy should rebound “quite strongly” next year, the European Commission’s vice president told Euronews, touting his team’s plans for an ambitious coronavirus recovery fund.

The €750-billion fund unveiled this week aims to prop up the bloc as the coronavirus pandemic drags it into its worst economic crisis in decades.

“The more we can protect our companies and jobs now – the faster we can rebound,” Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview with Euronews Business Editor Sasha Vakulina.

“Of course it depends on how the epidemiological situation will develop because what is now holding back the economy is the containment measures that have been introduced by member states.”

Dombrovskis said the Commission’s proposed recovery fund should serve as an opportunity to make the bloc’s economy more green and fit for the digital age.

“We are not proposing to come back to so-to-say ‘business as usual’, but also use this package to stimulate the economy and facilitate the green and the digital transitions of our economy.”

He said the first reactions to the plan had been “overall positive”.

“It is recognized that this is a major economic stimulus package, as it is necessary to make sure that European economy can recover strongly,” Dombrovskis said.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria says shoppers won’t need to wear face masks from June 15 as lockdown rules are relaxed

Austria’s shoppers will no longer be required to wear face masks, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said... more»

Pakistan resumes international flight operations from May 30

The Civil Aviation Authority has said the country will resume international flight operations from... more»

America: Ex-officer charged with murder in Minneapolis

A former Minneapolis police officer has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter... more»

EU economy to rebound ‘quite strongly’ next year says Commission’s Dombrovskis

EU economy to rebound ‘quite strongly’ next year says Commission’s DombrovskisThe EU... more»

US floats plan to expel thousands of Chinese college students

In the latest sign of tensions between the United States and Beijing over trade, the coronavirus... more»

14 Afghan security force members killed in attack claimed by Taliban

Taliban fighters stormed an Afghan border post Friday, killing at least 14 security force members,... more»

UK could offer ‘path to citizenship’ for Hong Kong’s British passport holders

The UK could offer British National (Overseas) passport holders in Hong Kong a path to UK... more»

Venezuela, UN reach deal to spend part of ‘Gold Assets’ frozen in UK vaults on pandemic response

The Bank of England froze an estimated $1.2 billion worth of Venezuelan gold in its vaults last... more»

Germany to seek EU sanctions on Russia over cyberattack

BERLIN: Germany will seek EU sanctions against Russian individuals and entities responsible for... more»

India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row

India on Thursday said it is engaged with China at the diplomatic and military levels to end a... more»

Search

Back to Top