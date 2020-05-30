Voice Of Vienna

America: Ex-officer charged with murder in Minneapolis
A former Minneapolis police officer has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter following the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

Derek Chauvin was shown in footage kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. He and three other officers were sacked over the fatality on Monday.

Days of looting and arson in the Minnesota city have boiled over into nationwide protests.

The case has reignited US anger over police killings of black Americans.

Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman said Mr Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and noted that the investigation of the other officers is ongoing.

He said he “anticipates charges” for the three other officers but would not offer more details.

Mr Freeman said his office “charged this case as quickly as evidence has been presented to us”.

“This is by far the fastest that we’ve ever charged a police officer,” he noted.

Shortly after the charges were announced, US Attorney General William Barr said that the justice department and FBI are conducting “an independent investigation to determine whether any federal civil rights laws were violated”.

Mr Barr called the video of Mr Floyd’s arrest “harrowing to watch and deeply disturbing”.

On Thursday, during the third night of protests over Mr Floyd’s death, a police station was set alight. A number of buildings have been burned, looted and vandalised in recent days, prompting the activation of the state’s National Guard troops.

There have also been demonstrations in other US cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Memphis.

Earlier on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he expected “swift and fair” justice for Mr Floyd’s death.

Former President Barack Obama also weighed in, saying: “This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America.”

“It can’t be ‘normal’,” added his statement. “If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

President Donald Trump said “thugs” were dishonouring Mr Floyd’s memory and called on the National Guard to restore order.

Social media network Twitter accused Mr Trump of glorifying violence in a post that said: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”__BBC

