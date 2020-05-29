Voice Of Vienna

Ceasefire holds despite Afghan forces’ skirmishes with Taliban – Kabul

2020-05-29
Skirmishes between Taliban militants and security forces recommenced in Afghanistan, the first since a three-day ceasefire ended. However, government officials said on Thursday that the incidents were minor and the truce could still hold.

The Taliban have remained silent on government appeals for an extension of the ceasefire, which was announced for the Eid al-Fitr holiday that ends the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Reuters said.

“The ceasefire is not over yet,” said Javid Faisal, spokesman for the Afghan national security adviser (NSA). “There have been violations because it is a complicated technical process that requires good coordination between both sides.”

The Afghan government freed 900 Taliban members on Tuesday, the biggest such release yet. The move is part of a prisoner swap under the peace deal struck by the Islamist group and the US in Qatar in February.__RT.com

Ceasefire holds despite Afghan forces' skirmishes with Taliban – Kabul

