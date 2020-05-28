Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US Congress approves China sanctions over Uighur crackdown
US Congress approves China sanctions over Uighur crackdown

US Congress approves China sanctions over Uighur crackdown

International 2020-05-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials deemed responsible for the oppression of Uighur Muslims, sending the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump to veto or sign into law.

The Uighur Human Rights Act passed by a 413-1 vote on Wednesday and came hours after Secretary of State Mike Pomp notified Congress that the administration no longer considered Hong Kong autonomous from China.

The bill calls for sanctions against those responsible for the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim groups in China’s Xinjiang province, where the United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps.

It singles out the region’s Communist Party secretary, Chen Quanguo, a member of China’s powerful Politburo, as responsible for “gross human rights violations” against them.

“Beijing’s barbarous actions targeting the Uighur people are an outrage to the collective conscience of the world,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, told the house in support of the bill.

The message was bipartisan, with Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, accusing China of “state-sponsored cultural genocide”.

Beijing is out to “completely eradicate an entire culture simply because it doesn’t fit within what the Chinese Communist Party deems ‘Chinese’,” McCaul said. “We can’t sit idly by and allow this to continue… Our silence will be complicit, and our inaction will be our appeasement.”

‘Meaningful action’

The near-unanimous support in Congress – the Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent – puts pressure on Trump to impose human rights sanctions on China.

Although Trump’s fellow Republicans in Congress said they expected he would sign the bill, the White House has not yet indicated whether he will do so. Aides did not respond to requests for comment.

Relations between Trump and China’s government have become increasingly tense in recent weeks as Trump has blamed Beijing for worsening the coronavirus pandemic.

Uighur activists welcomed the bill’s passage.

“We urge President Trump to sign the Uyghur Human Rights Policy into law as a matter of priority and take immediate steps to implement it,” said Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress, in a statement.

“Our community needs the US government and governments around the world to take real, meaningful action, as is provided for in this act. After years of suffering and frustration, the Uighur people need hope.”

China denies mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

Uighur activists and human rights groups have countered that many of those held are people with advanced degrees and business owners who are influential in their communities and have no need for any special education.

People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language.

While China has denied these accounts, it refuses to allow independent inspections.

After an earlier version of the law passed in December, the Chinese foreign ministry accused the US of hypocrisy in its own “counter-terrorism” efforts.

“This bill deliberately smears the human rights condition in Xinjiang, slanders China’s efforts in de-radicalization and counter-terrorism and viciously attacks the Chinese government’s Xinjiang policy,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, urging the US to stop the law.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US Congress approves China sanctions over Uighur crackdown

The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved legislation calling for sanctions on... more»

Cyprus to pay holiday costs of coronavirus infected tourists

Cyprus has pledged to cover the holiday costs of anyone who tests positive for the virus after... more»

Border closures & pre-travel tests are ‘of little use’ against Covid-19 spread, EU health agency says

The European Union’s public health agency has said border closures do little to prevent the... more»

6 killed in Saudi Arabia shootout dispute between families: police

A shootout in a southwestern province in Saudi Arabia that local reports say was sparked by a... more»

Pakistan condemns construction of temple at Babri Masjid site

Pakistan has condemned the commencement of construction of the temple at Babri Masjid site, saying... more»

Hong Kong ‘no longer autonomous from China’ – Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has certified to Congress that Hong Kong no longer merits... more»

EU announces financial ‘firepower’ of 1.85 trillion with 750 billion for COVID recovery

The big day has arrived the European Commission has laid out its vision for post-pandemic recovery... more»

Belgium, France arrest dozens over UK migrant truck deaths

Police in Belgium and France have arrested 26 suspected people smugglers over the death of 39... more»

Hong Kong police arrest hundreds and fire pepper pellets amid fresh unrest

Police in Hong Kong have arrested about 300 people and fired pepper pellets amid new anti-mainland... more»

Trump says he wants full Afghanistan pullout but sets no timeline

President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his desire for a full military withdrawal from... more»

Search

Back to Top