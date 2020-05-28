Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Border closures & pre-travel tests are ‘of little use’ against Covid-19 spread, EU health agency says
Border closures & pre-travel tests are ‘of little use’ against Covid-19 spread, EU health agency says

Border closures & pre-travel tests are ‘of little use’ against Covid-19 spread, EU health agency says

Europe 2020-05-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Union’s public health agency has said border closures do little to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as the bloc’s states consider lifting some travel restrictions.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) believes measures such as testing travelers before departure or temperature screening on arrival are also largely ineffective.

The ECDC said in a report released late on Tuesday that border closures had very negative effects on the economy and were effective only in delaying an epidemic at its beginning and in isolated regions.

The report also said epidemiological data may not be reliable since European countries do not use a common approach to testing and case reporting, making it impossible to compare the spread of the epidemic.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Border closures & pre-travel tests are ‘of little use’ against Covid-19 spread, EU health agency says

The European Union’s public health agency has said border closures do little to prevent the... more»

6 killed in Saudi Arabia shootout dispute between families: police

A shootout in a southwestern province in Saudi Arabia that local reports say was sparked by a... more»

Pakistan condemns construction of temple at Babri Masjid site

Pakistan has condemned the commencement of construction of the temple at Babri Masjid site, saying... more»

Hong Kong ‘no longer autonomous from China’ – Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has certified to Congress that Hong Kong no longer merits... more»

EU announces financial ‘firepower’ of 1.85 trillion with 750 billion for COVID recovery

The big day has arrived the European Commission has laid out its vision for post-pandemic recovery... more»

Belgium, France arrest dozens over UK migrant truck deaths

Police in Belgium and France have arrested 26 suspected people smugglers over the death of 39... more»

Hong Kong police arrest hundreds and fire pepper pellets amid fresh unrest

Police in Hong Kong have arrested about 300 people and fired pepper pellets amid new anti-mainland... more»

Trump says he wants full Afghanistan pullout but sets no timeline

President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his desire for a full military withdrawal from... more»

Iran’s Rouhani orders state bodies to implement law on ‘Countering Israel’: Reports

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has issued an executive order to all government structures to... more»

America: Blackman dies after US officer kneels on neck

The FBI will investigate the death of a black man in the US state of Minnesota after a video... more»

Search

Back to Top