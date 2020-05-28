6 killed in Saudi Arabia shootout dispute between families: police

Voice Of Vienna

A shootout in a southwestern province in Saudi Arabia that local reports say was sparked by a dispute between two families has killed six people, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, Lt Col Zayed Al Dabbash, three others were wounded in the violence in Asir province on Tuesday.

The spokesman was quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency as saying that the fatalities were all Saudi citizens.

He said police seized weapons used in the crime and that prosecutors were investigating.

Mass shootings are rare in the kingdom, and the police official gave no indication the shooting was terror-related.

Local media said the shooting involved two dueling families, though the cause of their dispute was unclear. It took place in Al Amuwa, a landlocked region of Asir.__Dawn.com

