Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iran’s Rouhani orders state bodies to implement law on ‘Countering Israel’: Reports
Iran’s Rouhani orders state bodies to implement law on ‘Countering Israel’: Reports

Iran’s Rouhani orders state bodies to implement law on ‘Countering Israel’: Reports

International 2020-05-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has issued an executive order to all government structures to implement the law passed last week on launching a comprehensive retaliation against any of Israeli’s action that Tehran might consider hostile to itself or the Palestinian Authority, the IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Hassan Rouhani ordered all ministries, the Supreme National Security Council and the Judiciary to each work out measures within their respective frameworks in response to Israel’s actions that are believed to be a threat to international and regional peace and security, especially with regard to Palestine.

Such measures may reportedly include producing movies that reveal the Israeli war crimes and atrocities committed during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

There is a total of 16 articles in the anti-Israeli bill, which was unanimously adopted by 43 votes in the Iranian parliament on 12 May. It was then approved by the country’s Guardian Council and, until now, only lacked the president’s green light before becoming a law.

The statement comes after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Israel will face more challenges in the future because of pressure from groups and movements established in the neighbouring Arab countries that are opposed to the Jewish state.

Khamenei has also accused the United Nations of inaction in particular with regard to crimes committed against Muslims in the Palestinian Authority, saying that Western governments and international organisations have no clear idea of the “Islamic nature”.

The relations between Israel and Iran have long been tense. Tehran has been accused of supporting militant movements, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in the Palestinian Authority, that oppose Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has been seeking to undermine Iran’s position in the region by, among other things, promoting sanctions against Tehran.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Iran’s Rouhani orders state bodies to implement law on ‘Countering Israel’: Reports

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has issued an executive order to all government structures to... more»

America: Blackman dies after US officer kneels on neck

The FBI will investigate the death of a black man in the US state of Minnesota after a video... more»

European Central Bank warns coronavirus response could raise fears of eurozone breakup

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the eurozone economy has been significant, according to the... more»

‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army to thwart coronavirus impact on national security

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday directed China’s armed forces to strengthen training of... more»

Frugal four take on France and Germany as coronavirus recovery plan divides EU

The EU Commission is set to unveil a new EU budget and recovery fund to help European countries... more»

Turkish coast guard rescues 72 asylum seekers

Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued at least 72 asylum seekers on May 25 from four boats in the... more»

‘These are American policies’: US ambassador to Germany clashes with MP who said envoy ‘issued threats like a hostile power’

The outgoing US ambassador to Berlin, Richard Grenell, has lashed out at a lawmaker who called out... more»

PM Markovic declares Montenegro first coronavirus-free state in Europe

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic on Monday declared Montenegro a coronavirus-free country, 69 days... more»

Afghan govt frees Taliban prisoners as truce holds for second day

KABUL: Afghan authorities released 100 Taliban prisoners Monday as part of the government’s... more»

India-China military standoff escalates at eastern Laddakh

The standoff between India and China at the disputed eastern Laddakh border area intensified with... more»

Search

Back to Top