PM Markovic declares Montenegro first coronavirus-free state in Europe

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic on Monday declared Montenegro a coronavirus-free country, 69 days after it reported its first case and after 20 without a new one. Montenegro has reported 324 confirmed cases of Covid-19 illness and nine deaths, Reuters said.

“The battle with such a vicious virus has been won and Montenegro now becomes the first coronavirus-free country in Europe,” Markovic told reporters after meeting a body tasked with combating the epidemic. The PM started the news conference by taking off his face mask.

In early March, the Balkan republic of 620,000 people, which relies heavily on revenues from tourism along its Adriatic coast, closed borders, airports and seaports, shut schools and banned public gatherings and outdoor activities. The restrictions have been gradually eased since March 30.

Markovic said Montenegro would open its borders to travelers from countries reporting no more than 25 cases of infection per 100,000 people – including Croatia, Albania, Slovenia, Germany and Greece.__RT.com