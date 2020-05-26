Voice Of Vienna

India-China military standoff escalates at eastern Laddakh

The standoff between India and China at the disputed eastern Laddakh border area intensified with Indian media reports claiming both sides are increasing their troops in the area.

As per a report by ThePrint, Beijing has also beefed up its security on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)by locating an estimated 1,200 to 1,300 troops near the Pangong Lake.

The report, citing sources, said that Chinese soldiers have moved into the “finger areas” of Pangong Lake whilst it bolstered its troop strength at the LAC. “The Pangong Lake’s northern bank juts forward like a palm, and the various protrusions are identified as “fingers” to demarcate territory.”

Sources further said that while the Chinese soldiers maintained that they remained within their borders, they did however believe that 3 km within India’s perception of the LAC was crossed.

Nonetheless, India have taken precautionary measures and deployed forces on its side of the control line while no maps have been exchanged to provide clarity over border claim.

“No maps have been exchanged in this area between India and China demarcating what is the LAC,” a source said.

“Whatever understanding that is there is between the two Army at local level.”

In 2017, a similar standoff had taken place at the Doklam border between India and China when Chinese soldiers had proceeded to extend a road that India claimed was cutting into its territory.

The standoff raised tensions between the two countries as an armed conflict threatened to break out between the two nuclear-armed states. However, the senior leadership in both countries settled the matter with talks.

The border dispute between India and China has spanned four decades yet not a single bullet has been fired between the two sides over it. __The News

