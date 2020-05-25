Kashmir: Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight, operation on

Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-05-25
Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Khur Hanjipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, reports quoting police said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar (IPS) told news agency GNS that two militants have been killed in the ongoing operation. However the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Earlier, reports said that a joint team of Police, army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Hanjipora following inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.__GK News

