Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US envoy snaps at Germany for criticizing Open Skies Treaty pullout
US envoy snaps at Germany for criticizing Open Skies Treaty pullout

US envoy snaps at Germany for criticizing Open Skies Treaty pullout

International 2020-05-24, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Berlin should pile pressure on Moscow instead of criticizing America’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, a US envoy told the German foreign minister, as the two NATO allies clashed over Washington’s move to ditch the accord.

The US announced its intention to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty (OST) earlier this week, unnerving its NATO allies in Europe.

Among those calling for the preservation of the 2002 multilateral deal, which allows for surveillance flights over the territories of its signatories, was German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Germany’s top diplomat sounded the alarm that the looming US withdrawal would “significantly reduce” the scope of the treaty, adding that Berlin would “work intensively” with “like-minded partners” to talk the US out of leaving the treaty in the following six months.

The rhetoric from the European powerhouse did not sit well with the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who has courted controversy in the past over his repeated attempts to lecture Berlin on a range of domestic issues, from its military spending to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“Instead of complaining about the US reaction, Heiko Maas should have ramped up pressure on Russia in recent years so that it meets its obligations [under the Open Skies Treaty],” Grenell said in an interview with Rheinische Post on Saturday.

The ambassador reiterated Washington’s mantra that “Russia has not adhered to the Open Skies agreement for a long time,” lamenting that Germany still plans to abide by the OST despite the US concerns.

Germany is not the only country to have voiced its objections to the US move. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of 10 EU countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands, called the pact “a crucial element of the confidence-building framework.”

Maas’ call was echoed by Brussels, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pointing out that the treaty, which has allowed for more than 1,500 observation flights over various countries since 2002, “provides transparency and predictability.”

“Withdrawing from a treaty is not the solution to address difficulties in its implementation and compliance by another party,” Borrell said in a statement.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US accusations of not fulfilling its obligations under the OST, insisting that it has restricted flights over its territory only as a tit-for-tat response to similar moves by the US and its allies.

Despite being dissatisfied with the United States’ own compliance, Moscow expressed readiness to negotiate with Washington and to “do everything possible to keep the treaty intact.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US envoy snaps at Germany for criticizing Open Skies Treaty pullout

Berlin should pile pressure on Moscow instead of criticizing America’s withdrawal from the Open... more»

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters decry China security law plan

Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas against protesters taking part in the first pro-democracy... more»

Egypt says 21 fighters killed during raids in Sinai

Egypt said on Saturday that 21 fighters were killed in clashes with security forces in the restive... more»

Venezuelan missiles deployed on island against US forces

As several Iranian tankers approach the Caribbean Sea, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has... more»

Dominic Cummings rejects calls to quit as PM’s chief adviser

Dominic Cummings says he “obviously” will not be quitting as the prime... more»

Analysis: Can the aviation industry survive the coronavirus crisis? By Darren McCaffrey

It was yet again another bad week for the airline industry, with more relentlessly depressing... more»

Far-right protests erupt in Spain against coronavirus lockdowns

MADRID: Thousands of cars and motor-bikes honking horns and waving Spanish flags drove in... more»

Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments

WASHINGTON: Turkey’s Ambassador to U.S., Serdar Kılıç, hit back on May 22 at two American... more»

Planned Egypt ‘coronavirus tax’ sparks online criticism

CAIRO: Egypt’s cabinet has preliminarily approved a bill that taxes one percent of citizens’... more»

Trump’s team considered 1st NUCLEAR TEST since 1992 as show of strength to Russia & China – reports

US authorities considered whether to carry out a “rapid” nuclear test – the first... more»

Search

Back to Top