Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters decry China security law plan

Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas against protesters taking part in the first pro-democracy demonstration since China announced plans to impose a new security law on the territory.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been marching through the city centre.

Earlier, 200 hundred senior politicians from around the world issued a joint statement criticising China’s plan.

Signatories called it a “comprehensive assault on the city’s autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms”.

China is seeking to pass a law that would ban “treason, secession, sedition and subversion” in the territory.

It has dismissed fears the legislation would harm foreign investors in Hong Kong, an important financial centre, and has lashed out at “meddling” countries.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam, who is seen as part of the pro-Beijing political establishment, has pledged full support for the proposed law and said the city’s freedoms would remain unchanged.

Protesters gathered in the busy Causeway Bay and Wan Chai districts of the city on Sunday, chanting slogans against the government and waving banners.

“People may be criminalised only for words they say or publish opposing the government,” 25-year-old Vincent told AFP new agency, referring to the draft law.

Riot police fired tear gas and pepper spray at demonstrators wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

It comes after earlier warnings from authorities against unauthorised assembly and a ban on large public gatherings to enforce social distancing.

Reports say Sunday’s protest followed a similar pattern to many of last year’s demonstrations, with clashes breaking out between police and protesters, some of whom some threw objects such as umbrellas at officers.

More than 8,300 people have been arrested since pro-democracy protests erupted last year.

What is in China’s proposed law?

The “draft decision” – as it is known before approval by China’s National People’s Congress – includes an article that says Hong Kong “must improve” national security.

It adds: “When needed, relevant national security organs of the Central People’s Government will set up agencies in Hong Kong to fulfil relevant duties to safeguard national security in accordance with the law.”

That means China could potentially have its own law enforcement agencies in Hong Kong, alongside the city’s own.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the plans, which he described as a “death knell” for the city’s freedoms. The UK, Australia and Canada have also expressed their “deep concern”.

Relations between the two Washington and Beijing are already strained over trade disputes and the coronavirus pandemic.

The US is currently considering whether to extend Hong Kong’s preferential trading and investment privileges. President Trump has also weighed in, saying the US would react strongly if the law went through – without giving details.__BBC