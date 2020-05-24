Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Egypt says 21 fighters killed during raids in Sinai
Egypt says 21 fighters killed during raids in Sinai

Egypt says 21 fighters killed during raids in Sinai

International 2020-05-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Egypt said on Saturday that 21 fighters were killed in clashes with security forces in the restive Sinai Peninsula, where armed groups have waged a long-running rebellion.

The interior ministry said in a statement that police raided two hideouts of “terrorist elements” in North Sinai governorate, sparking a gun battle in which two officers were also wounded.

It said the two groups had been planning attacks during the major Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which started in Egypt on Sunday.

Security forces found automatic weapons and suicide belts in the hideouts.

The military has for years battled the rebellion in the Sinai Peninsula – in Egypt’s northeast – that is spearheaded by a local affiliate of the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

The fighting intensified after the military’s 2013 overthrow of President Mohamed Morsi.

In February 2018, security forces launched a nationwide operation against fighters focused on North Sinai.

About 950 suspects have been killed in the region along with dozens of security personnel, according to official figures.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Egypt says 21 fighters killed during raids in Sinai

Egypt said on Saturday that 21 fighters were killed in clashes with security forces in the restive... more»

Venezuelan missiles deployed on island against US forces

As several Iranian tankers approach the Caribbean Sea, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has... more»

Dominic Cummings rejects calls to quit as PM’s chief adviser

Dominic Cummings says he “obviously” will not be quitting as the prime... more»

Analysis: Can the aviation industry survive the coronavirus crisis? By Darren McCaffrey

It was yet again another bad week for the airline industry, with more relentlessly depressing... more»

Far-right protests erupt in Spain against coronavirus lockdowns

MADRID: Thousands of cars and motor-bikes honking horns and waving Spanish flags drove in... more»

Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments

WASHINGTON: Turkey’s Ambassador to U.S., Serdar Kılıç, hit back on May 22 at two American... more»

Planned Egypt ‘coronavirus tax’ sparks online criticism

CAIRO: Egypt’s cabinet has preliminarily approved a bill that taxes one percent of citizens’... more»

Trump’s team considered 1st NUCLEAR TEST since 1992 as show of strength to Russia & China – reports

US authorities considered whether to carry out a “rapid” nuclear test – the first... more»

Pakistan: 97 killed as plane crashes into residential area near Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, with an estimated 99 people onboard,... more»

US deports 1,000 children amid COVID-19: UNICEF

The US has deported at least 1,000 migrant children since early March, UNICEF said... more»

Search

Back to Top