Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Coronavirus: International arrivals into the UK after June 8 will need to self-isolate for 14 days
Coronavirus: International arrivals into the UK after June 8 will need to self-isolate for 14 days

Coronavirus: International arrivals into the UK after June 8 will need to self-isolate for 14 days

Europe 2020-05-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

People arriving to the UK from other countries after June 8 will need to self-isolate for 14 days, the country’s home secretary has announced.

“Penalties” will also be handed to people caught breaking the new guidelines, including a fixed fine of £1,000 (€1,118), or a block from entering the country for overseas nationals.

Repeated breaches of the guidelines could lead to a person being prosecuted.

Border force officials will also be carrying out “spot-checks” at the UK border, and further checks will take place from mid-June to ensure people are self-isolating for the full two weeks.

“We are taking [the measure] at a time it will be most effective,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said as she announced the new restrictions on Friday.

She added that since the rate of transmission on domestic cases had lowered significantly, it was now time for the UK to focus on limiting the spread of “imported cases” and to avoid a second peak.

The UK is one of the worst-hit countries in the world by COVID-19, with more than 36,000 deaths – 351 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Patel said the new restrictions on travellers would be reviewed every three weeks and there would be a small number of exceptions – although she did not elaborate on who these were.

“We’re serious about saving lives and controlling the virus,” said, earlier adding: “Now we are passed the peak of this virus, we must take steps against imported cases.”__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: At least 76 killed as plane with 99 onboard crashes into residential area near Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, with an estimated 99 people onboard,... more»

US deports 1,000 children amid COVID-19: UNICEF

The US has deported at least 1,000 migrant children since early March, UNICEF said... more»

Portugal’s ‘doors are open to tourists’ as EU’s doors are still closed

Portugal’s Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Friday that the country’s doors are... more»

European nations ‘regret’ US decision to leave Open Skies treaty

France has said it regretted the US’s plan to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty,... more»

Coronavirus: International arrivals into the UK after June 8 will need to self-isolate for 14 days

People arriving to the UK from other countries after June 8 will need to self-isolate for 14 days,... more»

Militaries of India and China on high alert as border tensions escalate

Talks between the Indian and Chinese military to end escalating tensions along their disputed... more»

Jamal Khashoggi’s son Salah says family ‘forgives’ killers

The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has released a statement via Twitter... more»

NPC: China begins move to impose controversial Hong Kong security law

China’s ruling Communist Party has set in motion a controversial national security law for... more»

Dealing with Disruptive Dislocations

by Professor Michael Czinkota The global uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus disruption... more»

Palestinians shun CIA after declaring end to security coordination with US and Israel

The Palestinians have suspended contacts with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after... more»

Search

Back to Top