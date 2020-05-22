Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Political uncertainty engulfs G-B as cabinet members tender resignation
Political uncertainty engulfs G-B as cabinet members tender resignation

Political uncertainty engulfs G-B as cabinet members tender resignation

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2020-05-22, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

GILGIT: Political uncertainty engulfed Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday after cabinet members of the government submitted their resignations to the G-B chief minister to protest over the seizure of powers by the chief election commissioner.

The decision came during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman amidst growing crisis triggered by Chief Election Commissioner’s (CEC) decision to curtail powers of the incumbent government just a month ahead of its five-year term “to ensure free and fair elections”.

“The cabinet members have submitted their resignation to the chief minister allowing him to process it if the CEC doesn’t take back his orders by Thursday,” an insider privy to the developments told The Express Tribune.

“The chief minister will advise the governor to dissolve the assembly if the CEC doesn’t withdraw his orders by Thursday,” he added.

A cabinet member, who considered a close aide of CM Rehman, confirmed the development, saying Thursday would be the “decisive” day.

According to the sources, one of the major issue which angered the ministers was freezing of development funds of ongoing projects. “The second issue was that the ‘biased attitude’ of the CEC while the third irritant was the seizure of administrative powers by the government.”

According to political pundits, the latest developments have given rise to a crisis-like situation in G-B where names of caretaker chief minister and cabinet are yet to be decided.

“If resignations are accepted and the governor dissolves the assembly, G-B will immediately be without a government,” Imtiaz Hussain said.

The ongoing crisis is said to be the first major test of the chief minister whose five-year term in the government sailed through peacefully without much opposition from any quarter including the opposition parties.

The tenure of the incumbent G-B government is set to end on June 24. The next general election in the region would be due to be held within the next 60 days.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Dealing with Disruptive Dislocations

by Professor Michael Czinkota The global uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus disruption... more»

Palestinians shun CIA after declaring end to security coordination with US and Israel

The Palestinians have suspended contacts with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after... more»

Political uncertainty engulfs G-B as cabinet members tender resignation

GILGIT: Political uncertainty engulfed Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday after cabinet members of the... more»

US pulling out of ‘Open Skies’ arms control deal

The US has announced it will withdraw from a major accord that permits unarmed aerial surveillance... more»

Greece plans to restart tourism June 15, international flights may resume July 1

The Greek government will restart its tourism season on June 15 in a key boost to the economy... more»

China set to implement controversial security law in HK, likely to escalate protest

China will introduce a draft resolution for a new national security law in Hong Kong proscribing... more»

Greek police forcing asylum seekers into Turkey: Report

The Greek police have been bringing in asylum seekers living in the country and expelling them to... more»

Latest UK ‘terrorism’ legislation criticised by rights groups

Civil liberties groups have criticised the British government’s latest overhaul of the... more»

Refusing to unlock your phone? Jail. UK judge sentences activist under TERRORISM law

The leader of the anti-immigrant group Britain First was fined and given a suspended sentence for... more»

Former Russian spy takes ‘moral responsibility’ for downing of plane MH17

A former colonel in Russia’s FSB security service says he takes “moral... more»

Search

Back to Top