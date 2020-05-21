Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / France warns Israel against partial annexation of West Bank, works with partners ‘for prevention’
France warns Israel against partial annexation of West Bank, works with partners ‘for prevention’

France warns Israel against partial annexation of West Bank, works with partners ‘for prevention’

International 2020-05-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A partial annexation of the West Bank by Israel would be a serious violation, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday. Paris is working with European partners to come up with a joint action plan for prevention and reprisal should Israel make such a move, he said at a parliament hearing.

“For the past few days we have held several video conferences with European colleagues… with a view to deciding on a joint preventive action and eventually a reprisal if such a decision were taken,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

The UN Middle East envoy said on Wednesday Israel must abandon its threat to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, branding such a plan as a serious violation of international law.

The move would “deal a devastating blow to the two-state solution, close the door to a renewal of negotiations,” Nickolay Mladenov told the Security Council.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Former Russian spy takes ‘moral responsibility’ for downing of plane MH17

A former colonel in Russia’s FSB security service says he takes “moral... more»

2 BSF personnel killed in Ganderbal militant attack

Two BSF personnel were killed when militants fired upon them in Ganderbal district of Jammu and... more»

US urges China to waive off Pakistan’s debt amid Covid-19 crisis

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Wednesday urged China either to wave off or renegotiate what it... more»

Spain tightens mask rules for all older than five

Wearing masks is being made compulsory in Spain both indoors and out in public if social... more»

France warns Israel against partial annexation of West Bank, works with partners ‘for prevention’

A partial annexation of the West Bank by Israel would be a serious violation, France’s Foreign... more»

Palestine no longer bound by Israeli, US accords: Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on May 19 that the country is terminating all agreements... more»

Afghanistan: Gunmen shoot dead seven worshippers in mosque attack

KABUL: Gunmen opened fire on worshippers offering evening prayers at a mosque north of the Afghan... more»

India Rushes More Troops as Tensions with China Escalate in Ladakh

NEW DELHI- Situation in Eastern Ladakh is tense and India has rushed troops to its border with... more»

Study Trump cited in his latest attack on WHO does NOT EXIST, says editor-in-chief of prestigious medical journal

US President Donald Trump cited a study supposedly published in the Lancet medical journal as he... more»

Pakistan rejects India’s new Kashmir domicile law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned and completely rejected new rules announced by... more»

Search

Back to Top